Geron-Baldwin, Betty

GERON-BALDWIN (Kennon), Betty J.



90, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the home of her daughter Betty R. Haas. She was born January 17, 1931, in Cedarville, the daughter of the late Josiah H. Kennon and Lucinda J. (Morris) Kennon. Betty retired from the



Thermometer Corp of America and was a member of the



Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Betty truly was a prime example of someone who would take the shirt off her back and help someone in need. She would listen to what anyone had to say and would offer her help or advice and would always end the conversation with "I love you,"; even if you were a complete stranger.



Betty is preceded in death by her late husband, Philip E. Geron; brothers Lawrence E. (Ruth) Kennon and Neil E. (Doris) Kennon; sister Pauline Sewak; and son-in-law Steven L. Haas. She is survived by her husband Eullis E. Baldwin; daughters Betty R. Haas and Kimberly A. (Robert) Baldwin; brother Ralph W. (Helen) Kennon, sisters Marjorie L. Dunbar and Mary C. Kennon; grandchildren Amy (Randy) Broyles, Brad (Tammy) Haas, Brandon Baldwin and Logan Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Karley Broyles, and Isaac, Kennedy and



Carson Haas; a ton of beloved nieces and nephews; and stepchildren, Pastor Mike (Tomi) Baldwin and family, and



Sandy (Pastor Mike) Mounts. Betty will genuinely be missed by all those who knew her! The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice Care for the care and



support they received during this difficult time. Friends may call on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Richards, Raff, & Dunbar



Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 from 5PM – 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 1821 Troy Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45504 at 10AM. Interment to follow in Enon Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



