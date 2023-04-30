Gerhardt, Robert



ROBERT GERHARDT



Gerhardt, Robert 93 of New Port Richey, FL passed away at home on Wednesday, April 19th, surrounded by his loving family. He was originally from Springfield, OH where he met his wife , Frances and raised their 3 children. Prior to retirement he was a pattern maker, church elder and mason. Robert was a Navy veteran having served on the U.S.S. Missouri following WWII and during the Korean War. After retiring, they relocated to New Port Richey where he enjoyed family, golfing, travel and church. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, parents, Frederick & Mary, sister Marilyn Klapproth and brother Donald. He is survived by sister, Janet Roth (Roger), 3 children: Betsy Sartor, Carolyn Newland (Charles) and Douglas (Nancy), grandchildren: Melanie Smith (Steven), Ryan Sartor (Jessica), Brett Newland (Kimberly) and Natalie Newland, great grandchildren: Kailyn, Landon, Logan & Chance.



Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, FL. Visitation begins at 1 pm followed by a service at 2 pm and a reception from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Gulfside Hospice or Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs.

