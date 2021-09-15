GERGAL, Dixie J.



Age 89, of New Carlisle, passed away September 8, 2021. She was born November 1, 1931, in Madison, Indiana, to the late Leslie and Blanche Craig. In



addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, George Gergal; and sister, Linda Vaughan. Dixie is survived by her sons: Jeffery Gergal (Pamela) and George Gergal, II (Karen); and nieces: Christine Hall (Tim) and Allison Davis (Bill). Dixie was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Park Layne for more than 60 years. She was very active with Medway Historical Society and The Ohio Genealogical Society. Dixie was a licensed Amateur Radio



Operator, KB8CQH was her call sign. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Dixie's memory to either Good Shepherd United Methodist Church or Medway Historical Society. To share a memory of Dixie or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com