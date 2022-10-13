GERBER, Barbara "Joyce"



Barbara "Joyce" Gerber, 93, of Sistersville, WV, passed away on September 26, 2022 at The Heritage.



She was born in Middlebourne, WV, a daughter of the late Franklin Hill and Martha Roberts Hill.



Joyce was a member of the Sistersville First Presbyterian Church and she was a retired Teacher for Kettering, Ohio, School District.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Theresa Drain, Sharon Deaton, Tamara Webb, Malcolm Webb and Marcus Webb; step-son, James Gerber; step-daughters, Marianne Edwards and Melanie Jakab; step-grandchildren, Jason Googash, Brian, Scott and Kevin Gerber; and step-great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ben and Ethan Alexander.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gerber; brother, Howard Hill; sister, Frances Webb and step-mother, Charlotte Zinn Hill.



There will be a memorial service at the social hall of the Sistersville First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1-2 PM for friends and family who would like to pay their respects to Joyce. Out of respect for Joyce and her wishes to her family, this will be an informal gathering. Light refreshments will be served.



Myers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

