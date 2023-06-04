George, Paul H.



George, Paul H. age 82 of Dayton passed away Monday May 29, 2023 surrounded by family. Paul was born June 11, 1940, in Indianapolis IN to Paul and Gertrude George where he was raised with his three siblings. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he served as an air traffic controlman on the USS Lexington. Following his service, Paul embarked on a lifelong quest for learning and pursued a bachelor's degree in education at Indiana University and a master's degree at Wright State University followed by a career in education. He retired from the Dayton Public Schools after 34 years at Cornell Heights Elementary and Wogaman Middle School. In retirement Paul enjoyed traveling, birdwatching, reading, and debating every topic that should be avoided at the dinner table. Paul passionately believed in the importance of a well-rounded education, the power of critical thinking, and in love and devotion to family and friends. Those closest to him know that he attentively noted our hopes, dreams, and interests. He kept them close to his heart, he researched every painstaking detail and then earnestly pushed each of us to maximize our potential. He will be dearly missed and his legacy is full of promise. "Whether or not you can never become great at something, you can always become better at it. Don't ever forget that! - Neil deGrasse Tyson. Paul is survived by his loving partner, Virginia Bard, his children Beth Anne (Rolf) Schorr, Amy Borders, Paul "Skip" (Stacy) George, Julie (Brian) Stitt, and Steve George; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; his sister Janice (Chris) Gian-Cursio, brother Jerry (Christine Wardell) George, sister in law Karen George, brother in law Bill (Pat) Doll.



Paul was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Doll) George 2007, and his brother, David George 2023. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am Tuesday June 6, at Holy Trinity Church. The family will receive friends Monday, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association

