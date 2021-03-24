GEISZ, Patricia A.



Patricia A. Geisz, age 69, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born December 9, 1951, in Sterling, IL, to the late Harold and Shirley (nee Hall) Portner. Patricia is



survived by her sons Chuckie Geisz, Jimmy Geisz; grandchildren Brandyn, Sophie, Izzy, Will, Noah; sister-in-law Jackie (Dalewayne) Howard; brother-in-law Joe Matthews and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband Chuck Geisz; two sisters Shirl Snyder, Jo Rushing; two brothers Jim Portner, Bruce Portner. Visitation at the WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

