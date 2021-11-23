GEISLER, Dorothy Lee
Age 96, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her residence. Dorothy was born
November 27, 1924, in KY, to the late, Arthur Preston and
Bertha Lee (Powell) Barrett. Dorothy was a shipping inspector with Avon Corporation for 20 years and retired in 1988. She was a lifetime member of Women of the Moose. She was
family orientated, was a great cook and loved to be surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Norma Jean Geisler; her siblings, Fannie Barrett Smith, Oscar Barrett, Ola Barrett Merhing, Geraldine Houston, Delbert
Barrett, Joseph Barrett, Jesse Barrett, Arnold Barrett, and Lloyd Barrett. Dorothy is survived by her four children, William R. (Sharon) Geisler, Judith K. Parker, Debroah J. Vance,
Barbara E. (Robert) Brennan; her 6 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, LueCinda Rodgers, Mary Delora Lykins; special friends, Patty Proffitt and Marie Richardson. Funeral Services are 1 pm
Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Jerry Back officiating. Entombment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Butler
Warren County and Dr. Franklin Handel and his staff for their special care.
Funeral Home Information
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH
45005
