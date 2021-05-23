GEIS, Francis E.



71, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, to Edward and O. Jane (Rafferty) Geis. He retired from Goodyear after working there for many years. Survivors include his two daughters, Justina Geis and Rebecca (Andy) Emmons; three granddaughters, Megan McConaha, Kaylin and Olivia Massie; four siblings, Danny White, Adam Geis, Sr., Mike (Darla) Geis and Jane (Casey) Scott-Craven, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kay in 2019. There will be no



services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

