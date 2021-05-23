springfield-news-sun logo
X

GEIS, Francis

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GEIS, Francis E.

71, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, to Edward and O. Jane (Rafferty) Geis. He retired from Goodyear after working there for many years. Survivors include his two daughters, Justina Geis and Rebecca (Andy) Emmons; three granddaughters, Megan McConaha, Kaylin and Olivia Massie; four siblings, Danny White, Adam Geis, Sr., Mike (Darla) Geis and Jane (Casey) Scott-Craven, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kay in 2019. There will be no

services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top