Geiger, Katherine

Geiger (Lynn), Katherine



Kathy Geiger passed away on January 29, 2025 at the age of 68. A beloved life partner, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Kathy was born on December 12, 1956 to the late Peter Boyle, Sr. and Margaret Boyle of Dayton, Ohio. She was a 1975 graduate of Archbishop Alter High School and a 1979 graduate of Miami University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. Her career included long stints at DNA Diagnostics Center, Berman Printing and Ulmer and Berne LLP. She enjoyed reading, swimming, golf, trivia, her cat Bucky and many trips to her favorite vacation spot, Isla Mujeres. Smart, goofy, witty and humorous, Kathy was a loving, unique presence and a loyal friend. Kathy is survived by her long-time partner, Kenny O'Connell of Cincinnati OH; her siblings, Karen Boyle of Centerville OH, Dan (Beth) Boyle of Alpharetta GA, Kevin (Michelle) Boyle of Charolette NC; her nephews Tony (Sydney) Boyle, Luke Boyle, Sean Boyle; niece Jill Boyle; and many cousins, She is predeceased by her parents, Peter and Margaret Boyle and brother, Peter Boyle, Jr. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is now at peace, and will soon be reunited with her Mom, Dad and Brother. We will miss you dearly, Kathy. Honoring her wishes, no services are planned.



