GEARING, Jessie Rose



Age 94, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Jessie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L.



Gearing; and by a son, Larry Gearing Sr. She is survived by a son, Jack Gearing; daughter, Sharon (Denny) Bristow; sister, Sharon (Dave) Stanley; sister-in-law, Joyce Long; brother,



William B. Long; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be



Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 am in the chapel of David's



Mausoleum. Memorial services will follow immediately beginning at 11:30 am. Entombment will be in David's mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of



Dayton. Online condolences may be directed to:



