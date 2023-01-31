GEARHART, Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. Gearhart, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Dayton on April 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Edwin, Sr. and Thelma Clagett. Phyllis was a lifelong educator, retiring from Huber Heights City Schools. She was a member of Brandt United Methodist Church. Phyllis enjoyed time with her kids, grandkids, friends from book club and retired teacher's group. She was a lover of animals, especially her best friend Buddy. Phyllis is survived by her children Cindy Jennings, Linda Speakman and Daniel (Dawn) Gearhart; grandchildren Amanda (Charles) Stanley, Courtney Speakman, Ellie Gearhart and Gunnar Gearhart; and great-grandson Kashius Henderson. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Edwin Clagett, Jr.; and sister Joanne Clagett. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 6-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. The funeral to honor Phyllis will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023,, at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



