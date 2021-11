GAY-ROSS, Christine



Christine Gay-Ross age 84 departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. Rev. David Fox, officiating. For the full obituary notice please visit



