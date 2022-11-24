GAU, Carol A.



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her residence. Carol is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lewis; son, Curtis Gau; grandchildren, Brooke Belcher, Amberlyn Lewis, Brittney Rinehart, Michael Hartman, Lauren Gau, Mariah and Nicole Shehan; great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Anthony and Aiden; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service, 1:30 PM Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30 PM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716 in Carol's memory.

