Gatten, Joanne "Jody"



She lived.



She loved.



She survived a long time.



She worked.



She played.



She made a difference.



She had friends.



She had lovers.



She had family, loving, caring, amazing.



She planned.



She prepared.



She left her earthly adventure.



JoAnne Hooley Gatten was born to Sylvia and Chester Hooley on May 12, 1929, in Urbana, Ohio. She died April 12, 2024. JoAnne, better known as Jody, grew up with her brother, Raymond, in a loving and supportive family. Her parents encouraged her curiosity and provided a springboard for her developing interests in music and art. Jody graduated from Urbana High School where she met Jim Gatten, the love of her life. Jody and Jim married, moved to Springfield, Ohio, and reared two daughters, Linda and Nancy. Following the example of her parents, Jody took every opportunity to introduce the kids to the arts and to encourage them to explore their varied interests. Both girls graduated from Springfield South High School and completed college degrees, Linda at Ohio University and Nancy at Oberlin College. During this period of her life, Jody expanded her many talents to include leadership roles in Springfield. She was the director of the Rotary Club's handicapped children's program. She managed the successful levy campaign that resulted in the construction of Springfield's current City Building as part of the redevelopment plan for the center city. Jody also served a term as president of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, the primary organization providing information about local, regional and statewide political issues and candidates. She took advantage of the knowledge and experience of good friends, mentors and confidants Mary Lou Noonan, Frances Moran and Fred Leventhal. Jim left a management position with Cox Newspapers for an executive position with Gulf Oil. Jody and Jim moved from Springfield to Houston, Texas, via Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Port Arthur, Texas. During this period, Jody was able to continue her education at Chatham College and the University of Houston. She earned credit toward her degree by demonstrating her mastery of course requirements based on activities conducted during her life. Today, this process is described as experiential learning and is an accepted way of attaining credit at many colleges and universities. As empty nesters, Jody and Jim looked forward to approaching retirement and spent free time traveling the country and developing new hobbies and interests. Oftentimes, our vision of the future changes in unexpected ways. Jim died of a heart attack at age 52. Jody found herself looking at an uncertain future with limited financial resources. In the early 1980's, Jody had begun developing a modest financial portfolio intended to supplement Jim's expected retirement income. Suddenly, there would be no retirement income and Jody was a long way from Social Security eligibility. She moved to Columbus, Ohio, to be closer to family and long-time friends. Jody's hobby interest in the stock market and monetary policy became a way to ensure financial stability. Over time, with perseverance and study, Jody's portfolio provided her a comfortable life and the ability to travel the world and to allow her to expand her interest in opera, jazz, theatre and the visual arts. She was fortunate to have great traveling buddies in Nancy Fishbain Lutz and Mel Eisner. She developed new friendships, especially with Carolyn and Ted Goodman. Bruce Shumard and Jeffrey Hissem. She spent many happy hours training and being trained by Monte, her standard poodle. Again, the future was looking bright. Grandchildren were all doing well and great grandchildren were expected. Again, things changed. At age 90, Jody was diagnosed with lymphoma. After careful consideration of the possible benefits and drawbacks of treating the cancer, Jody decided on a chemotherapy treatment program. For most of the year, treatment continued. At the end of the process, the cancer was in remission. As her strength returned, Jody was able to return to a calendar of activities with friends and family. And then, at the beginning of December, 2023, Jody had an attack of appendicitis. She was hospitalized while a course of antibiotics resolved the infection. She was transferred to a skilled nursing facility in Springfield to be closer to family and to regain health and strength. She did not recover to the point she could return to her home in Columbus and live on her own. She had said many times that if the choice was living in the care of others or not living, letting go with dignity was preferable. Jody was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and Chester Hooley; her brother, Raymond Hooley; her husband, Jim Gatten; and, her daughter, Nancy Gatten McDaniel. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gatten Butler; grandchildren, Jessica Butler, Jesse McDaniel, Leda McDaniel, and Austin McDaniel; great grandchildren, Emmy and Maddie Sudmeier. There will be no funeral service. Celebrations of her life will be held at a later date. Jody asked that contributions be made to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio (224 N. Wilkinson Street, Dayton, OH, 45402) or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. Jody Gatten taught us many lessons about how to live and how to die. Bon Voyage.



