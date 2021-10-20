GATHANY, Marceil

GATHANY (Polk),



Marceil Arlene



Marceil Arlene (Polk) Gathany of Springfield, and formerly of Cedarville is now with the Lord after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. She was born in Elwood, Indiana on June 25, 1941. Marceil, a public-school teacher who loved the classroom students; she diligently and creatively taught first and second grades for 32 years, beginning in Griffith, Indiana, Beavercreek, Xenia, Springfield Local, and for 23 years, Cedar Cliff Schools, Ohio. She was a graduate of Wabash, IN High School, B.A. from Taylor University and earned her M.A. at Ball State University. Currently, Marceil was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Springfield, where she enjoyed the pastoral teaching of God's Word and has taught primary Sunday School and enjoyed the ladies weekly Bible study. "Now I Belong to Jesus" is Marceil's favorite Gospel song. A loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed, sewing, cross stitching, making blankets and other hobbies. Camping with the family and friends was a lifelong delight. She married her lifelong partner, Paul Gathany, at The Calvary Baptist Church, Highland, Indiana, officiated by Reverend R. Leo Gathany, the grooms father. She celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on August 21st. Survivors include her children, Todd and Jacquie (Leshan) Gathany of Yelm Washington, Kari Gathany of Defiance, Ohio, and Erin (Josh) May of Springfield; grandchildren, Phil Gathany of Yelm Washington, Megan (Jared) Brooks of Des Moines, Washington, Colton, Keegan, Kacy and Kira May of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, The Reverend Elmer R. and Erma I. Wilson Polk and sole sibling, Irvin J. Polk of



Elkhart, Indiana. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5-7pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2643 North Limestone Street, Springfield. A celebration of Marceil's life will be held at Noon on Friday in the church with Pastor Sam Bryant officiating. Additional visitation will be offered one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow in North Cemetery, Cedarville. The LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD, is serving the family. 2 Corinthians 5:8- "... to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 111, Defiance, Ohio 43512 or the Pregnancy Resource Center, 1010 S. Limestone, Springfield 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



