Gates, George H



Gates, George H of Dayton went to be with the Lord September 11, 2024. He was born in Keokee Virginia in 1938. From Keokee, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan. After serving his country, he returned home and married Catherine LaFever on September 9, 1963. George was an avid golfer, softball player and proud patriot. He retired from Hobart manufacturing and Dayton Public schools. He is survived by his wife (Catherine) of 62 years, two daughters Christine Gates and Michele Sult (Gary) of Tennessee and two sisters Naoka Greenwood and Theda Gates. George leaves behind two grandchildren, Jessica Traufler and Russell Traufler (Jennifer) as well as four great grandchildren Kayden, Chloe, Levi and Mack.



The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers George would love it if donations would be made to the VFW Post 2800 (808 High Ridge Ave 45420).



