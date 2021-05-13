GASTON, Sharon

GASTON (Bailey),



Sharon L.



Sharon, 63, of Simpsonville, SC, passed May 6, 2021. Born in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Willard S. Vaughn and Sadie M. Vaughn-Neal. Surviving: daughter, Sheletta



Phillips of Cleveland; son,



Archie (Catherine) Bailey of Washington State; sisters,



Madonna (Robert) Wyche of the home and Regina Vaughn of Dayton; brother, Anthony Vaughn of Dayton; and other relatives. Funeral Service (Livestream): May 14, 2:00 pm at



Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary: bit.ly/SharonLBailey

