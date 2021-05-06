GASSMAN, Dolores L.



Dolores was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 10, 1927, to John and Helen Dashewich. She died peacefully on May 1, 2021, at Bethany Village with her daughter and grandson present while she passed. She was preceded by (father) John Dashewich, Sr.; (mother) Helen Dashewich Wasko; (stepfather) Nick Wasko; (brother) John Dashewich, Jr.; (brother) Robert Dashewich; (first husband) John F. Lorenz; (second husband) Hy Gassman; and (niece) Theresa Dashewich. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Lorenz Levin; her grandson, Ryan S. Levin (Alison); sister-in-law, Mary Dashewich; nephews, Rob Dashewich (Maura) and David Dashewich (Lori); and cousins including Victor Roy, Karen McDorman, David Duwel along with many other surviving relatives and friends. Also, her special buddy, Margaux the cat. Her first job was an elevator operator at Rike Kumler Company, but she held many other positions. She worked at the Northwest Elder Beerman Store in gift wrap. Her uncanny ability to wrap packages with the tightest ribbons exhibiting the intricacy of a gordian knot amazed us all. Her favorite job was selling odds and ends at Caesar Creek Market where she was known as "Granny D." She never was a civic leader, on boards or held honorary titles. She was too busy being my mother and Ryan's grandmother. Her expertise in the kitchen was quite distinguished and her Hungarian butter cookies, cabbage rolls and hamburgers are legendary. Many thanks to the staff at Bethany Village on the Cascade Unit who took excellent care of her for the past eight months. If you are so inclined, Dolores would have liked it if people donated in her memory to the Graceworks Compassion Fund at Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459. Services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM, at 1 PM there will be a brief service at the funeral home. Right after the service, burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. As Hunter S. Thompson would say: Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming, "Wow! What A Ride!"…and that's exactly what she did.

