GARRETT, Marlena Ann



06/01/1944 - 09/04/2022



Marlena "Marti" Garrett, 78, of Huber Heights, OH, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Marti has been reunited with the love of her life Walter "Ron" Garrett who preceded her in death on July 23, 2017. She retired from Huber Heights City Schools after 40 years of service. Survived by sons, Duane (Bobbi) Garrett of Carlisle, OH, and Steve (Tara) Garrett of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren Ryan Harkleroad, Brennen Garrett, Meghan Garrett, Kris (Africa) Garrett and Kelli Garrett; great-grandchildren Brayden, Colton, Sadie, Brenlee, Luna and Stormi. Private memorial services will be held in Ohio and Florida by the families.

