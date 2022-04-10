GARRETT, Debbie Sue



56, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 5, 2022, in the OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Massillon, Ohio, on October 24, 1965. Debbie



enjoyed playing cards, interior decorating, reading her Bible, and BINGO. She was known as a loving wife, mom, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jim. Survivors include her husband Robby D. Garrett; children Bill Rimel, Tony Rimel, Mandy Massie, and Phillip Byler; sisters Ella and Elouise; grandchildren Logann, Anthony, Elisha, Quinton, Marissa and Delaney. Services to honor



Debbie will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 6:00PM in the Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Rd., with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service.



Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



