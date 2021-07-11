springfield-news-sun logo
X

GARMAN, Carolyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GARMAN, Carolyn J.

74, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born July 1, 1947, in Dayton to Kenneth K. and Margaret L. (Wells) Abner who preceded her in death, also preceding her was a daughter, Heidi Garman. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 54 years, Frederick M. Garman; daughter Rhonda (fiancé Fred Bartels) Garman; sons Stephen (fiancé Jill Carnes) Garman, Andy (Crystal) Garman. There will be a visitation at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood starting at 10:00 am, followed by a

funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of Carolyn may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. To read complete obituary, leave a message or share a special memory of

Carolyn with her family, please visit:


www.kindredfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top