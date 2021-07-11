GARMAN, Carolyn J.



74, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born July 1, 1947, in Dayton to Kenneth K. and Margaret L. (Wells) Abner who preceded her in death, also preceding her was a daughter, Heidi Garman. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 54 years, Frederick M. Garman; daughter Rhonda (fiancé Fred Bartels) Garman; sons Stephen (fiancé Jill Carnes) Garman, Andy (Crystal) Garman. There will be a visitation at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood starting at 10:00 am, followed by a



funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of Carolyn may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. To read complete obituary, leave a message or share a special memory of



Carolyn with her family, please visit:



