GARDNER-SANDOR, Nicole Lyn



March 20, 1978-November 3, 2021



Cincinnati – Nikki (Gardner) Sandor, of Maineville, OH, died November 3, 2021, at the age of 43. Nikki fought a tremendous battle with cancer. She was a beloved mother of her two children Hannah Dorothy Sandor and Elliott Isaiah Sandor. Devoted wife to Ben Sandor. She was preceded in death by grandparents Donald Gardner and George and Mary Munz. Survived by parents Rachele (Shelly) (Munz) Gardner and Gregory Gardner, brothers Patrick (Anitra), Joshua (Megan), Zachary (Amy) Gardner, grandmother Joan Gardner and best friend Taryn Fritz. Loved and cherished by many cousins,



nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family, and friends.



Nikki was a wonderful, caring, and hard-working mother. Graduate from the University of Cincinnati and Executive



Administrative Assistant for GE Aviation. She had a love for landscaping and gardening. Her strong and independent



personality served well in her passion for being a handywoman who could fix almost anything. Her most cherished personality trait was her ability to be lighthearted, witty and put a smile on your face.



A private Funeral Service will be held, but will be live streamed on Friday, November 12, 2021 10:00am at this link:



https://valleytemple.com/sanctuary-video-stream/?fbclid=lwAR1NyutlW7DzcjLp5G8PjZuVbaj-hBvgiuFTDNTtewY8D-OV0sQc7MjETN0



A Celebration of Life, open to all, will be Friday, November 12, 2021 12:00-6:00 pm at the Miami Township Community Park, Leming House, 5951 Buckwheat Rd, Milford, OH 45150. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nikki's memory can be made to: Camp Kesem at University of Cincinnati.



https://donate.kesem.org/give/t305744/?fbclid=lwAR0IW_iGLXe_K1hR96ORHN6m_KGGBZBajxM#!/donation/checkout



