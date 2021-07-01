GARDNER, Margaret R.



Memorial services for Margaret R. Gardner, 90, formerly of Dayton, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Inurnment will follow in Glen Rest



Memorial Gardens, Reynoldsburg. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until time of the memorial service.



Margaret passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Newark following an extended illness. She was born in Big Stone Gap Virginia, on January 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Matda) Wolfinger.



Described as a hard-working single mother, she raised two children while working full time for the Dayton Daily News as the payroll clerk. In retirement she loved to crochet and care for her animals.



She is survived by her son Michael (Jody) Gardner of Newark, grandchildren Chris (Jill) Wadley, Nikki (Zac) Kueffer, Lyndsey (Patrick) Ropp; great-grandchildren Emma, Alex, Abby and Savannah Ropp and Henry Kueffer; her siblings Frank (Susie) Wolfinger, Bill (Bev) Wolfinger, John (Debbie) Wolfinger,



Anna Prater; special friend Wallace Cavender; and many



nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Wadley in 2019, her siblings Rudolph, Tommy, Randolph, Sylvia and Anna. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com.

