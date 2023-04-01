Gardner, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald N. "Jerry" Gardner age 84 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday March 29, 2023. He was born on March 18, 1939 in Hamilton the son of the late Owen and Florence (nee Budde) Gardner. Jerry retired from Ohio Casualty as a printing supervisor after 38 years of service. After retiring he enjoyed delivering flowers for his daughter's flower shop, The Fig Tree Florist and Gifts. He delivered faithfully up until his death. He is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years Patricia Gardner; three children Gerald L. (Sally) Gardner, Teresa (Ray) Messer, and Tracy (Ken) Nickoson; six grandchildren Raymond Messer III, Kyle Messer, Heather (Sam) Prater, Emily Gardner, Nick Gardner, and Allison Sharp; three great grandchildren Colton Messer, Olivia Prater, and Emma Boles. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. He was also preceded in death by five siblings Bud Gardner, Dorothy Bernier, Bob Gardner, Don Gardner, and Merle Gardner. A mass of Christian burial will be on Monday April 3, 2023 at 10:00AM at St. Peter and Chains Catholic Church 382 Liberty Ave Hamilton 45013. Burial will follow the mass in St. Stephen's Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of Jerry's life will take place at a later date.

