GARBER, Aiden Michael



9 months, of Fort Ville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born on July 10th, 2020, the son of Christopher A. and Mariah (Nichols) Garber. A memorial



service will be held on Thursday, April 29th, visitation is 1-2 p.m., with the service starting at 2 o'clock, in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. www.littletonandrue.com.



