Gantner, Margaret

GANTNER (Deem), Margaret June

Age 88 of Miami Township, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born June 18, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Shipley) Deem. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Paul Gantner; daughter, Karen (Gantner) Neely; brothers, Donald Deem and Ted Deem. Margaret is survived by her

husband of nearly 68 years, Albert; daughter, Catherine Booher; sons, Stephen Gantner, Richard Gantner

(Candance Kinzer); grandchildren, Andy, Christina, and

Ashley; and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday,

January 31, 2022, from 10:00 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

