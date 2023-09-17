Gammell, Gary



Gary Lee Gammell, Maineville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sept 9th, 2023 at the age of 86. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and graduated in 1955 from Kiser High School. The son of William and Minnie Belle (nee Winkle) Gammell. After high school, Gary served in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard while starting his career in the banking and insurance field. He later moved into the electronics industry where he subsequently purchased Barbey Electronics, Reading, PA in 1980, serving on various boards and committees within the electronic industry. Gary is survived by his wife Judith L (Milby) of 64 years, and 4 daughters; Kim wife of Matt Loudis, Douglassville, PA, Gay Truehart, wife of Dan Yurkiewicz, Wyomissing, PA, Christine wife of Ron Barshinger, Myerstown, PA and Chanin wife of Bob Tussing, Mason, Ohio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncrest Hospice, Cincinnati.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com