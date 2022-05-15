GALVIN, Patricia

springfield-news-sun logo
GALVIN (Vaughan), Patricia Anne

Age 92 of Clayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. Patricia was a longtime member of Salem Church of God and was an avid golfer and bowler. She is survived by her children: Robert (Debbie) Galvin Jr., Connie (John) Smith, Thomas (Rhonda) Galvin, Gary Galvin, David Galvin, grandchildren: Carrie and Erin Smith, Kellie (John) Holden, Greg (Brooke) Galvin, Mindy (Luke) House, Kinsey (Patrick) Carey, Lexie Galvin, great-grandchildren: Gabe and Bella Aiello, Parker and John Holden, Layla House, Brielle Carey, nieces, nephews,

relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her

husband: Robert Galvin, parents: Frank and Mary Vaughan, brother: William Vaughan and sister: Nancy Irwin. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood).

Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial

Gardens near Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If

desired, memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Patricia and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

