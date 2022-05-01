GALLOWAY, Kimberly S.



Age 60, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Kimberly worked in Production at General Motors for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorene Galloway. Kimberly is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Teresa L. and Bart Sakosky of Fairborn; brother, Roger G. Galloway of Huber Heights; nieces and nephews, Erika and Benjaman Ems,



Vanessa Sakosky and Christian Gray, Robert and Nicole Sakosky; 5 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home,



Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Sharyn Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from



5 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in



Kimberly's memory.

