GALLOP, Sherry Ann
Sherry Ann Gallop, age 70, of Middletown, passed away
Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Charles and Shirley (Peppard) Gallop. She worked at Wilmer Hale Law Office until her
retirement in 2021. Sherry is survived by her only child, Sam
Alexander; sisters, Ruth (Omer) Combs, Kathy (Michael) Patrick, Susan (John) Sutor and
numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Save the
Elephants- Wildlife Conservation Network, 209 Mississippi St., San Francisco, CA 94107, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
1500 Manchester Avenue
Middletown, OH
45042