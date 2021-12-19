GALLIVAN, Richard T.



Age 72, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on December 16th 2021. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1967. He joined the Navy in 1969 and served aboard the USS Forrestal. After leaving the



Navy in 1972, he studied



computer engineering at Wright State University. He was employed in civil service for 36 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He retired in 2009 and became a devoted Papa who's greatest joy was taking care of his granddaughters. He was a dedicated family man who loved playing golf, fishing, woodworking, playing pool and was an expert handyman. He was a devoted Christian who loved studying the Bible and loved his country. Preceded in death by Father Harry Gallivan, Mother Margaret Gallivan (Kennedy). He is Survived by his loving wife of 49 1/2 years Judy Gallivan (Adams), daughter, Meghan (Shaun) Fridley, son Ryan (Betsy) Gallivan. Grandchildren Olivia and Madelynn Gallivan. Brothers, JD (Betty Jo)



Gallivan, Kathy Finnegan, Kevin (Wanda) Gallivan, Bryan



(Marianne) Gallivan and many cousins, nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends Wednesday December 22, 2021, from 5-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.,



Kettering, OH 45440.

