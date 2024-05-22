Gallihar, Robert W. "Bob"



Robert W. "Bob" Gallihar, age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024. He was a graduate of Randolph High School class of 1958 and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Bob retired from Dayton Water Systems. He later worked for 18 years as custodian at St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood where he was a founding and active member. He was also a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Bob enjoyed watching birds, squirrels, gardening and above all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Kathleen (Franz) Gallihar, children: Cindy (Mark) Kennedy, Bobby Gallihar, Jennifer (Jeff) Bielec, Beth (Craig) Kubasinski, grandchildren: Alli (Andrew), Kayla, Katherine, Jeffrey, Preston, Claire, great grandson: Braden, sister: Judy Catanzaro, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert C. and Blanch (Wells) Gallihar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Father Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (TODAY), from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, St. Paul Catholic Church c/o Maintenance Fund or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com