GALLIENNE, Jane A.



90, of Kettering passed away on 11/8/2021. Predeceased by William, John, Kathy, and Matt Gallienne. She is survived by their children, Paul (Jeanenne), Mark, Jean (Paul), and Lori; her 2 grandsons, Johnathon (Christine), Christopher; and sister Jean Aleshire. A memorial service will be held at St. George's Episcopal, 5520 Far Hills Ave. on Thurs., Dec. 2nd at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital and the music fund at St. George's Episcopal.

