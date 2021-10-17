GALLEMMO, Joseph A

GALEMMO, Joseph A.



Joseph A. Galemmo, 86, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Cleveland on August 4, 1935, to parents, the late



Joseph and Lena C. (Iacobucci) Galemmo. Colonel Galemmo



retired from the United States Air Force after 30 years of service. While he served, he was awarded the Silver Star, Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit and



Meritorious Service Medal. Following his retirement, he built their home in Dadeville, Alabama, in the community of Stillwaters on Lake Martin, where he was president of the Volunteer Fire Department and became an EMT II. He loved to play poker, model trains and traveling in the motor coach. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Colonel Galemmo is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Egelston) Galemmo; two sons, Joseph (Maryann) Galemmo and Glen (Kristine) Galemmo; two daughters, Shari (Mark) Zawadzki and Carolyn Purvis; fourteen grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com