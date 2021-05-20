GALL, Carole Lynn



78, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born in Belleville, Illinois, on December 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Roy and Frieda (Treffetzs) Heape. She is survived by her children, Blaine (Robin) Carter of Springfield, Craig (Norka) Carter of Rutledge, TN, and Jenny (Brian)



Reddish of Cedarville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Gall and a son, Jeff Carter. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



