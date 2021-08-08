GALES, Ronnie

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


