GABRINGER, Phillip

GABRINGER, Philip



62, formerly of Dayton, passed away January 15, 2022, in Greenville, SC, where he had lived for the past 30 years. Phil was a 1978 graduate of Wayne High School. He served as an officer with the Butler Township police department as well as with the Simpsonville, SC, police department. He was preceded in death by his father Paul in 2012. He is survived by a son Greg of New Smyrna Beach, FL, his mother Betty of Centerville and brothers Jim (Terri) of Kettering, Gary of Centerville, Bob of Vandalia, and Chuck of Centerville – as well as many other relatives and friends who will remember him fondly. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 11AM at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville with Father



Francis Keferl presiding. A private burial will follow at a later date.

