FYFFE, Hobert



78, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Landing of Long Cove in Mason. Born on December 5, 1942, to Ruben Lee and Elva (nee: Ball) Fyffe in Crockett, KY, Hobert worked as a carpenter at General Motors. He was a Mason and enjoyed doing anything outdoors. In his spare time he loved to go hunting, fishing and camping. Visitation, Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Pastor Doug Sibcy will be officiating. Private interment will take place in Turtlecreek Cemetery. www.hoskinsfh.com.

