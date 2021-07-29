springfield-news-sun logo
X

FYFFE, Hobert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FYFFE, Hobert

78, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Landing of Long Cove in Mason. Born on December 5, 1942, to Ruben Lee and Elva (nee: Ball) Fyffe in Crockett, KY, Hobert worked as a carpenter at General Motors. He was a Mason and enjoyed doing anything outdoors. In his spare time he loved to go hunting, fishing and camping. Visitation, Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Pastor Doug Sibcy will be officiating. Private interment will take place in Turtlecreek Cemetery. www.hoskinsfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon

329 East Mulberry Street

Lebanon, OH

45036

https://www.hoskinsfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top