Fuson, Edith

Fuson (Raleigh), Edith Faye



Edith Faye (Raleigh) Fuson, age 90 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky on May 2, 1934, to the late Walter and Myrtle (Short) Raleigh. She worked for many years as a secretary with her last job being with Dayton Board of Education. Edith was a certified physical fitness instructor with the YMCA for 17 years. She served on the board of directors for the Resident Home Association and the Montgomery County Board of Mental Retardation. She was also a member of Partners in Community Living, Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, the V.F.W. Post #9927, and a volunteer with the YMCA. In 1982, she was voted Mother of the Year by the Montgomery County Board of Mental Retardation and represented Montgomery County in Columbus for lunch with then Ohio Governor James Rhoades. Her interest were ballroom dancing, physical fitness, and an avid reader. Wherever she was, there was always a book nearby. She was a generous giving person who was always there when family or friends needed help. She had a compassionate nature to their needs and always gave with a smile. Edith was always volunteering with one organization or another and called herself a professional volunteer. Even in high school she was very active, cheerleading, class treasurer, and in all school plays, and she never missed a class reunion. She traveled extensively in early years living in 6 states and 3 years in Japan. She never lost her Kentucky accent and never tried, and never lost the values she grew up with in her hometown of Jackson, Kentucky. Edith never got over the death and hurt of her beloved son, Michael. She said God loaned her that little angel to take care of him on this earth. In agonizing situations, she would sit down and cry. It is not weakness but helps to overcome weakness and regain strength. After the death of her beloved Michael and husband Lee, she would go to movies alone sitting in the dark, she said she could feel their spirit there with her as they all loved going to movies. She always enjoyed good health. She is survived by her sister: Treva (Dan) Agee, brother: Donald (Caroline) Raleigh, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, and longtime friend: Avonell Bednarz. She was also preceded in death by grandparents: George and Lula (Johnson) Hays, first husband: Art Aguayo, second husband: Lee Roy Fuson, beloved son; Michael Arden Aguayo, sisters: Lois Berry, Eilene Nuthman, Elaine Hamiel, Lorene Rochelle, and brothers: Nelson Raleigh and Billy Raleigh. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association. To view the service for Edith and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



