Furneaux, Marilyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Furneaux, Marilyn A

Marilyn A. Furneaux, 88, of West Carrollton and formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Rev. Dr. Joe Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

