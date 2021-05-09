X

Age 83 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy in 1992, and his parents, Elmer and Ruth

Fulton. Thomas is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas (Stephanie) Fulton II

of Springboro and Timothy

(Crystal) Fulton of Dayton, grandchildren, Katherine,

Thomas, Maxwell and Adrianna Fulton. Tom graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1956, then from UD in 1959 with a degree in electrical engineering, and again in 1970 with a degree in business economics. He was employed by the USPS for 42 years. The family would like to thank Miami

Valley Hospital 4th floor heart and vascular team. A visitation will take place Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 5-8pm at

TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at


