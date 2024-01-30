Fulton, Darrell Edward



Darrell Edward Fulton, 83, passed away on January 16, 2024, in Rio Verde, Arizona. He was born on May 27, 1941 in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Darrell is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dianna Kay Fulton, his daughter Kari Ann Oaks, his son Glen Douglas Fulton, (Jessica) and his son Charles Clifton Fulton (Pamela). He was also a grandfather to Max and Sam Oaks. Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Franklin Fulton. Darrell enjoyed various hobbies including gun collecting and woodworking.



A private ceremony will be held to honor and remember Darrell.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Rio Verde, Inc, Verdes Cares, located at 18934 Avenida Del Ray, Ste106, Rio Verde, AZ 95263.



Darrell will be deeply missed by his family and friends. May he rest in peace.



