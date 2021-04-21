FULTON, Barbara Marie "Barbie"



43, of Springfield, passed away April 17, 2021, in her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born



August 30, 1977, in Springfield, the daughter of Harley and Teresa (Donnelly) Dailey. Barbie was a graduate of Northwestern High School. She was employed at Yamada North



America. Survivors include her loving husband, William



Timothy "Timmy" Fulton; her father, Harley Dailey of Springfield; stepsons, Justin and Philip Fulton; granddaughter, Ellie Fulton; one sister, Monica; special aunts, Bea Jay Taylor and Marcie Ober; and several other loving family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother. A



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Mass in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

