FULMER, Roger E. "Pots"



Age 73, of Kettering, passed away on September 7, 2021. Roger was born in Champaign, Illinois on February 19, 1948 to the late Velma and Arthur Fulmer. The family moved to Ohio in 1953. He grew up in Riverside, Ohio and graduated from Stebbins High School in 1966 and Sinclair College in 1970. He retired after 30 years from Firestone/Bridgestone in 2000 and worked at U.S.A. Tire in Kettering part time until 2010. He has followed the Dayton Flyer basketball team for many years. Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth; daughters, Becky Berardi (Bob) and Tracy Hughes (Matt); grandchildren, Alex, Morgan, Charlie, Henry, Abby and Ben. Roger is also survived by his brother, Dennis Fulmer (Diana); sister-in-law, Ellen Swisher; nieces and nephews, Dan Brockman, Chris Swisher, Nikki (Swisher) Duvall and Shawn Swisher. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Greenmont-Oak Park Community Church, 1921 Woodman Dr. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Greenmont-Oak Park Community Church Memorial Fund in Roger's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Roger's family.

