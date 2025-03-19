Fuller (Heisler), Gladys Mae



FULLER, Gladys (nee: Heisler), 90, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Gladys was born in Prairie Home, MO. She received her RN from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO. She attended Boston Women's and Children's Hospital, where she completed a nurse internship in OB. She was then certified in gerontology in OH. Next, she went to Philadelphia, PA and received her nursing home administration license. She worked for thirty years as director of nursing in various nursing facilities. She then began teaching nursing at Warren County Career Center. She taught for many years and received an award for Teacher of the Year in 2018. She retired the following year.



Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard G. Fuller of Attleboro, MA and her parents, Edna Lohse Heisler and William Henry Heisler of Prairie Home, MO, her two brothers-in-law, Jim Trotter of Cheraw, SC and Don Simmons of Boonville, MO.



She is survived by two sons, Ron Fuller of Thorn Hill, TN and Kevin (Jan) Fuller of Lebanon, OH, four grandchildren, Andy Fuller of Dayton, OH, Alex Fuller of Columbus, OH, Greg (Emily) Fuller of Cleveland, OH and Leah (Taylor) Davis of Punta Gorda, FL and two sisters, Ann Trotter of Cheraw, SC and Vicky Simmons of Boonville, MO.



Visitation, Friday, April 4, 2025 from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM with a memorial service at 3:00 PM, all at Living Water Lutheran Church, 667 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459.



