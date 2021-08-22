FULLER, Frederick
Born March 1, 1957, in Middletown, OH, to Abel and Era
Watson Fuller, Sr. Passed away August 17, 2021, age 64. He leaves to cherish his fondest memories, his mother, Era
Fuller; sons, Ryan Williams and Myron Williams (Martha Blume); one grandson, Mason Keith Williams; four sisters,
Juanita (Dwight) Perrin, Doris (George) McNeal, Mary Fuller and Linda (Demetrius) McElveen; three brothers, Arlen Stacy (Janet) Fuller, Kim Fuller and Nathaniel Fuller; sister-in-law, Cassaundra Kindred-Fuller, and a host of nieces, nephews,
relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417.
