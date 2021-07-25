FUGETT-GOSNELL,



Beverly



69 of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with her family by her side. Born to Robert and



Norma (nee Tewart) Fugett on June 29, 1952, in Middletown, Ohio.



Beverly was a good person with a kind heart. She was a



human rights activist and had a love of all animals big or small.



Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Norma Fugett and cherished uncle and aunt, Jim and Marge Morrissey.



Beverly is survived by her loving daughter, Caroline Dineen (Zack Miller), one granddaughter, Kyrsten McGuinness and four siblings, Beth Greer, Jeff Fugett, Susan Chabot, and Jodie Bodvake.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31st from 1:00-2:00 pm with a memorial service at 2:00 pm all at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to American



Humane.



Mueller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gosnell Family.

