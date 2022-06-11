FUGATE, Theresa J.



Theresa J. Fugate passed away on May 17, 2022, at age 61



after a long and courageous battle first with cardiovascular disease and then cancer. Even with the serious medical issues she faced in recent years she showed her courage with a cheerful attitude and bright smile despite the pain. Theresa stayed strong until the end with the help of her long-time friend Rosie Montgomery who came from Scotland to provide moral support and assist in her care. Theresa worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio, until her illness forced her to retire. She took great pride in working with the veterans who served our country. Theresa is survived by her companion Jerry Williams who was always there when she needed help, three sons, brother Mac Kriesch, and father Roger Kriesch who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly. Theresa in her final act of generosity made a gift of her remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. Her final wish was to have her ashes scattered at the Guthrie Castle in Scotland.

