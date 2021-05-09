FUGATE, Aletha



76, of Enon, passed away May 6, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Lamont, KY, on May 20, 1944, the daughter of Thomas and Cappie Gilbert. Aletha was very family oriented, enjoyed crocheting, sitting on the porch and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her



parents; husband Larry Fugate; brothers Cager and Steve Gilbert; and sister Mearitta Barber. Survivors include her children Cathy (Dennis) Summers and Don (Jenny) Fugate; siblings Loretta Brooks, Jerry (Wanda)



Gilbert and Kenny (Barbara) Gilbert; grandchildren Brittany and Kasey Fugate; and great-grandchild Liliah Fugate. A



Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 2PM – 5PM at 5987 Fowler Rd., Enon, Ohio 45323.



RICHARDS, RAFF and DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



