FUCHS, Joanne

FUCHS (nee Pfister), Joanne



Of Kettering, age 76, passed away August 21, 2021. Joanne was born September 11, 1944, in Cincinnati, OH, the only child of Joseph Pfister and Anne Fox Pfister. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gordon Fuchs, and her parents. She is survived by her 5 sons and daughters-in-law: Paul and April of St. George, WV, Stephen and Jen of Kettering, OH, Mark and Heather of Dayton, OH, Philip and Katie of Marysville, OH, and Anthony and Michelle of Avon Lake, OH. She was the



loving grandmother of Austin, Nicole, Lindsey, Ella, Danielle, Cole, Jacob, and Allison. Joanne received a BS in Education from the College of Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati. She taught in Cleveland, OH, Reading, OH, and 17 years at St. Charles Borromeo School in Kettering, OH. She was involved in Cub Scouts, coaching little league baseball and soccer, began a support group for new mothers called Dial-A-Mom with the Dayton Childbirth Association, various Church activities and was an avid genealogist for the family. She and Gordy



enjoyed traveling and spending time with the family and meeting at McDonald's for coffee with friends after morning Mass. Visitation 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at



TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am, Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joanne's name to St. Charles Borromeo School, Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, the University of Dayton education department for student aid, or a charity of your choice. We wish to thank Dr. Lila Gwin, Dr. Charles Bane, Rene Roth, the staff at the Laurels of Kettering, and the staff at Hospice of Dayton for their



wonderful care during Mom's last months. Online



condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

